Boyle Heights Gold Line shooter carjacks SUV, crashes: LAPD

By Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

A suspect who shot a man on a Metro Gold Line platform in Boyle Heights carjacked an SUV and crashed a half-mile away before he was arrested Thursday night, police said.

A man was standing on the platform at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when someone with a gun approached him and fired at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was struck in the leg or foot and ran onto a train. He was later hospitalized in stable condition. Other people on the platform at the time were not injured.

Witnesses said the suspect ran away.

Los Angeles police believe the same suspect then carjacked a woman nearby in a white Lexus SUV and sped away. The suspect then lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence at a construction site about a half-mile away, and landed in a trench.

The suspect got out of the SUV and tossed the gun, police said. Officers took him into custody at the scene.

Gold Line service was running on schedule Friday morning.

