13-year-old wearing pajama pants reported missing in Lancaster

A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of Marion Avenue in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Curtis Pearson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black shoulder-length braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Curtis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. at (661) 948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.