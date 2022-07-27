Boy, 7, fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with father in Long Beach crosswalk

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who had been walking in a Long Beach crosswalk with his father.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street in Long Beach. Officers arrived to find the boy in the roadway suffering from critical injuries and called in Long Beach Fire, which pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving westbound on 23rd Street and making a left turn to southbound Lakewood Boulevard. The father and son were crossing Lakewood Boulevard eastbound on 23rd Street, in a marked crosswalk with the right-of-way pedestrian signal, when the pickup truck hit them, according to Long Beach police.

The driver "failed to yield to them in the marked south crosswalk," police said in a statement.

The truck's driver was identified as 57-year-old James Barnes. Police say Barnes remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving were not believed to be a factor in the fatal crash, according to police.

Barnes was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail.

Anyone with more information about this crash can contact Long Beach police detectives Joseph Johnson or Kevin Johansen at (562) 570-7355.