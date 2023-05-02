Boxer Deontay Wilder arrested in L.A. on suspicion of having concealed gun

Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police early Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers, authorities said.

A Los Angeles Police Department statement said the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle was stopped near a busy intersection in the heart of the city's Hollywood neighborhood.

Wilder's Rolls-Royce was stopped because of an obstructed license plate and excessive dark window tinting, which in some cases can be illegal, the Los Angeles Times reported. Once the car was stopped, officers said they smelled marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and an unspecified quantity of marijuana, the Times reported.

The boxer appeared to reference the arrest later on Twitter, writing "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End," followed by the prayer hands emoji.

The former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion was held in lieu of $35,000 bail and released at 6:35 a.m. Charges were pending.

A spokesperson for Wilder could not immediately be reached.