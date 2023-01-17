Watch CBS News
Box truck, cash stolen at gunpoint in Koreatown; suspects sought

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police officers set up a perimeter in the Koreatown/MacArthur Park area in search of carjacking suspects Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a grand theft auto at Olympic Blvd. and Arapahoe St. at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Two male suspects armed with a gun reportedly stole a white box truck and cash.

Officers set up a perimeter near Westmoreland Ave. and 7th St.

No injuries were reported.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

