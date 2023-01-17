Box truck, cash stolen at gunpoint in Koreatown; suspects sought
Los Angeles police officers set up a perimeter in the Koreatown/MacArthur Park area in search of carjacking suspects Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a report of a grand theft auto at Olympic Blvd. and Arapahoe St. at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Two male suspects armed with a gun reportedly stole a white box truck and cash.
Officers set up a perimeter near Westmoreland Ave. and 7th St.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.