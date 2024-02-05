Both sides of PCH closed in Ventura County

Both sides of the Pacific Coast Highway are closed in Ventura County after "storm-related erosion" washed out a shoulder lane Monday.

The closure will last from 6 p.m. to possibly 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

High tides have brought the possibility of further shoulder damage, according to Caltrans. The department advised drivers to use alternate routes like U.S. Highway 101. Authorities do not recommend motorists use State Routes 23 and 27 in the Santa Monica Mountains because of existing mudslides and flooding. The atmospheric river can still cause more mudslides in the area.

A photo from 2019 of a slide on the Pacific Coast Highway. KCAL News

County roads should also be avoided for the same reasons.