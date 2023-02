Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris.

PCH shut down in both directions at the 20048 block due to a traffic collision and power lines down across PCH. Unknown ETA, use alternate route. @thelocalmalibu @TheMalibuTimes @malibudailynews @acornnewspaper @991KBU @CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/q9lX4UFecn — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) February 11, 2023