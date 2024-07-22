Watch CBS News
Local News

Border Patrol agents seize weapons and ammunition during traffic stop in Indio

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

United States Border Patrol agents made a large gun bust in early July, seizing a cache of weapons and ammunition that they found hidden inside of a vehicle in Indio. 

The seizure happened late July 1, according to agents from the Indio Station, who pulled a car over on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit, according to a statement from USBP.

screenshot-2024-07-22-at-8-22-17-pm.png
A photo of the more than two dozens weapons seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 1 in Indio.  United States Border Patrol

"After a Border Patrol K-9 team trained in detection alerted to the vehicle, a search revealed weapons and ammunition concealed in two duffle bags, one in the vehicle's trunk and one in the vehicle's backseat," the statement said. 

In all, agents recovered 28 rifles, one handgun, 30 high-capacity magazines and more than 2,200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, the department reported. 

The driver, an unidentified man, was arrested. 

"Smugglers are all cut from the same dirty cloth. They'll do anything for profit, including trafficking children, drugs, or in this case, weapons headed to Mexico," said Gregory Bovino, El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent."Conversely, our agents are forged differently — winners, ready to take it to criminals anywhere, anytime, anyplace, as this excellent arrest indicates."

The department says that the seizure is part of Operation Apollo, which they described as a "holistic counter-fentanyl effort" that began in Oct. 2023. It started in Southern California before spreading to Arizona in April 2024. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.