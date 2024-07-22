Border Patrol agents seize weapons and ammunition during traffic stop in Indio

United States Border Patrol agents made a large gun bust in early July, seizing a cache of weapons and ammunition that they found hidden inside of a vehicle in Indio.

The seizure happened late July 1, according to agents from the Indio Station, who pulled a car over on I-10 near Chiriaco Summit, according to a statement from USBP.

A photo of the more than two dozens weapons seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 1 in Indio. United States Border Patrol

"After a Border Patrol K-9 team trained in detection alerted to the vehicle, a search revealed weapons and ammunition concealed in two duffle bags, one in the vehicle's trunk and one in the vehicle's backseat," the statement said.

In all, agents recovered 28 rifles, one handgun, 30 high-capacity magazines and more than 2,200 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, the department reported.

The driver, an unidentified man, was arrested.

"Smugglers are all cut from the same dirty cloth. They'll do anything for profit, including trafficking children, drugs, or in this case, weapons headed to Mexico," said Gregory Bovino, El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent."Conversely, our agents are forged differently — winners, ready to take it to criminals anywhere, anytime, anyplace, as this excellent arrest indicates."

The department says that the seizure is part of Operation Apollo, which they described as a "holistic counter-fentanyl effort" that began in Oct. 2023. It started in Southern California before spreading to Arizona in April 2024.