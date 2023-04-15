The Los Angeles Police Department responded Thursday to a bomb threat made to Budweiser's Van Nuys factory.

This threat coincides with other nationwide bomb threats allegedly made to other Budweiser factories this week as the company refuses to cut ties with the transgender influencer. Dylan Mulvaney.

The partnership between Mulvaney and Bud Light has drawn criticism from conservatives on social media. Musicians Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have rallied to boycott Budweiser.

It was reported Thursday, that a Missouri based Budweiser distributor canceled all planned appearances of the iconic Clydesdale horses, citing threats to its employees. The Clydesdales have long been featured in Budweiser commercials.