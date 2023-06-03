Watch CBS News
Bomb squad removes old military device found at Culver City home

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Residents of a home in Culver City found what police described as a "suspicious device" on their property, which required removal by the sheriff's bomb squad.

Officers first responded at 1:42 p.m. to the residence in the 4200 block of Lincoln Avenue, in a neighborhood along Ballona Creek, Culver City police Sgt. S. Loken said.

The device was in "a strange-looking can," Loken said.

Officers evacuated "a couple of houses" on each side of the home where the device was located and called for the sheriff's bomb squad to examine it, he said.

The bomb squad determined the item was some sort of old military ordnance. Around 4 p.m., police reported that the bomb squad had removed it from the location. Lincoln Avenue, which had been shut down in both directions, was then reopened.

It was unclear who put the device on the property and whether a crime had been committed.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 4:56 PM

