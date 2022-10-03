Bomb squad called near 6th Street Bridge for suspicious device

A bomb squad has been called to the 2400 block of East Eighth Street Street in Los Angeles for a suspicious item found just south of the Arts District, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The suspicious item was reported around 12:35 p.m. Units are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The LAPD reports no threats have been made or reported in connection with the object. The area is being cordoned off.

Around 3:40 p.m. police said no explosive devices were discovered and the scene was being cleared.