Watch CBS News
Local News

Bomb squad called near 6th Street Bridge for suspicious device

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A bomb squad has been called to the 2400 block of East Eighth Street Street in Los Angeles for a suspicious item found just south of the Arts District, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday. 

The suspicious item was reported around 12:35 p.m. Units are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

The LAPD reports no threats have been made or reported in connection with the object. The area is being cordoned off. 

Around 3:40 p.m. police said no explosive devices were discovered and the scene was being cleared. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.