Watch CBS News
Sports

Bogusz scores a goal, Lloris has third consecutive shutout; LAFC beats Atlanta 1-0

/ AP

Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help Los Angeles FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (7-4-3) has won three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was shown a red card (denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) in the 60th minute, was replaced by Josh Cohen and Atlanta played a man down until Eduard Atuesta, who was shown a yellow card in the 10th minute, was shown a red in the 81st.

Bogusz capitalized moments later when he fired a free kick from just outside the area inside the post and under the crossbar to beat the 31-year-old Cohen, making his first MLS appearance, and give LAFC a 1-0 in the 63rd.

Atlanta had 54% possession and outshot LAFC 15-14.

Atlanta (3-7-4) is winless in nine straight since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire on March 31.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 9:12 PM PDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.