Bodycam footage shows heavily armed suspect open fire on Riverside County deputies

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage on Monday of an intense shootout between deputies and a heavily armed suspect.

The gunfire erupted on March 27 when the agency's SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of North Vista Way in Colton, where the suspect, 55-year-old David Leslie Genereux lived. Deputies said Generux was involved in a series of armed robberies.

When the team arrived at his home at 3:23 a.m., deputies made several announcements for the residents to leave the home. One woman ran outside to deputies, but Genereux stayed inside and shot at deputies.

Some members of the SWAT team returned fire while others detained the frightened woman who ran out of the house. When the gunfire stopped, deputies entered the home and located the Genereux. He died by suicide before deputies found him in the home, according to RSO.

Inside the home, deputies found two AR-15-style rifles and a handgun.