Body of woman found wrapped in plastic inside home near downtown Los Angeles

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic inside of a home near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street at around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a call from one of the residents.

The caller said that she had entered her son's room because there was a distinct "gas smell." When she looked inside, she saw what she believed was a woman wrapped in plastic.

Officers on scene pronounced the victim dead at the scene but did not provide a cause of death. They believe that she was somewhere in her 20s.

There was no information provided on the suspect other than that he was a male in his 20s. It was unclear if any arrests have been made.