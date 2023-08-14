Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of woman found wrapped in plastic inside home near downtown Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Investigation underway after body of woman found wrapped in plastic inside of home
Investigation underway after body of woman found wrapped in plastic inside of home 00:21

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic inside of a home near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of Wall Street at around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a call from one of the residents. 

The caller said that she had entered her son's room because there was a distinct "gas smell." When she looked inside, she saw what she believed was a woman wrapped in plastic. 

Officers on scene pronounced the victim dead at the scene but did not provide a cause of death. They believe that she was somewhere in her 20s. 

There was no information provided on the suspect other than that he was a male in his 20s. It was unclear if any arrests have been made.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 7:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.