Body found stuffed in Sunland trashcan

Police are investigating the discovery of a body stuffed inside of a trashcan in Sunland on Tuesday.

Aerial look at the scene from SkyCal. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but officers were called to the 8500 block of Wentworth Street at around 10:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators have not provided any information on the discovery, but said that the body was found inside of a sealed trash bin.

The surrounding area was blocked off while the scene was analyzed and traffic has been diverted away from the area.

No arrests have been announced and no weapons were located, officers said.

The age, gender and identity of the person have not been revealed.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact LAPD's Homicide Division at (818) 374-9550.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.