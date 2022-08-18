Body found in parking lot of Corona church

An investigation is underway Thursday after a body was found in the parking lot of a church in Corona.

The body was discovered just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Christ, 815 S. Sherman Ave. in Corona.

It's not clear if police have made an identification. Details about the person's gender, or how they might have died, were not released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.