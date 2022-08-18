Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in parking lot of Corona church

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Body found at Corona church
Body found at Corona church 00:14

An investigation is underway Thursday after a body was found in the parking lot of a church in Corona.

The body was discovered just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Christ, 815 S. Sherman Ave. in Corona.

It's not clear if police have made an identification. Details about the person's gender, or how they might have died, were not released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.