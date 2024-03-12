Body found inside van near Angeles National Forest
An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a person was found dead inside a van near the Angeles National Forest.
Deputies were called to Mount Baldy Road and Shinn Road regarding reports of the discovery of a body around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and county Haz Mat personnel were contacted and located a van parked off to the right shoulder of Mt. Baldy.
