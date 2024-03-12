Watch CBS News
Body found inside van near Angeles National Forest

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a person was found dead inside a van near the Angeles National Forest.

Deputies were called to Mount Baldy Road and Shinn Road regarding reports of the discovery of a body around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and county Haz Mat personnel were contacted and located a van parked off to the right shoulder of Mt. Baldy. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 7:32 AM PDT

