Body found inside burnt home in South Los Angeles

Firefighters are investigating a fatal house fire in South Los Angeles, after they located a burnt body inside of the home.

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m. in the 300 block of W. 88th Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, the flames had already been extinguished, though they did locate a body inside of the burnt home.

According to a press released, the "body had been on fire" before it was found.

The gender and age of the victim were not immediately known.

Arson investigators were called to the scene in order to determine a cause for the fire.