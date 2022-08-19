Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found inside burnt home in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters are investigating a fatal house fire in South Los Angeles, after they located a burnt body inside of the home. 

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m. in the 300 block of W. 88th Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood. 

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, the flames had already been extinguished, though they did locate a body inside of the burnt home. 

According to a press released, the "body had been on fire" before it was found. 

The gender and age of the victim were not immediately known. 

Arson investigators were called to the scene in order to determine a cause for the fire. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.