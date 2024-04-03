Watch CBS News
Body found inside abandoned Santa Ana home after firefighters extinguish massive fire

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters discovered a body inside of an abandoned home that was engulfed by a massive fire in Santa Ana early Wednesday morning. 

Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Bush Street at around 3 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to Orange County Fire Authority. 

They were able to quickly douse the flames, but upon inspecting the building they found a body inside. 

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 9:28 PM PDT

