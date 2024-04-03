Body found inside abandoned Santa Ana home after firefighters extinguish massive fire

Firefighters discovered a body inside of an abandoned home that was engulfed by a massive fire in Santa Ana early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Bush Street at around 3 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to Orange County Fire Authority.

They were able to quickly douse the flames, but upon inspecting the building they found a body inside.

There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.