Body found in ocean off San Pedro

A body was found in the ocean off San Pedro Monday morning.

Los Angeles County lifeguards found the body, and were paddling it in just before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The age and gender of the person found is not known, fire officials said.

The person was declared dead at the scene. The discovery was initially called a fatal drowning, which is now under investigation by LAPD detectives.

A cause of death and the person's identity will be released by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.