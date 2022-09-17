Body found in charred remnants of Sun Valley travel trailer

A man's body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday.

Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters held flames to the trailer, with heat damage to the eaves of both adjacent homes," Humphrey said. "The remains of an adult male were subsequently discovered within the charred remnants of the recreational vehicle."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.