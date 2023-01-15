Watch CBS News
Body found floating in Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach early Saturday. 

According to Long Beach Police Department, the body was found at around 10:15 a.m. by lifeguards, near the 400 block of Shoreline Village Drive. 

"Upon officers' arrival, lifeguards were already on scene and assessing the situation," said LBPD Officer Richard Mejia. "At this time, no information regarding the decedent nor the circumstances of their death have yet been determined."

There was no further information provided. 

January 14, 2023

