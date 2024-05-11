Watch CBS News
Body found at bottom of cliffs near Point Fermin

By Dean Fioresi

A body was found at the base of the cliffs near Point Fermin in San Pedro on Saturday, prompting an investigation from local authorities.

Crews were first dispatched to the area, near the 730 block of Paseo Del mar, a little before 12:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It's unclear how the body ended up at the bottom of the cliff. 

"Crews will provide assistance to law enforcement and the Medical Examiner in recovering the body," said LAFD's Nicholas Prange in a statement. "No additional patients. No details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death."

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence throughout the day on Saturday. 

No further information was provided. 

First published on May 11, 2024 / 3:58 PM PDT

