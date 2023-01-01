Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City.
Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased.
No further information was immediately available.
