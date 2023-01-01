Watch CBS News
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. 

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. 

Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. 

No further information was immediately available. 

January 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

