Body discovered in Anaheim water basin; Homicide investigation underway

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body inside of a water basin in Anaheim on Sunday.

The first reports came in just after 5:30 p.m. at the water basin near Placentia Avenue and Orangethorpe Avenue, after the body was seen in the water.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel reported to the scene, where they found the body near the shoreline, prompting Anaheim Police Department to dispatch homicide investigators.

They are working to determine if the incident is somehow related to a homicide, as well as how long the body had been in the water.

There was no victim information available.