Bob Odenkirk receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday morning honoring his 16 Emmy nominations career.

David Cross and "Better Call Saul" castmate Rhea Seehorn joined Odenkirk at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the former Redbury Hotel building.

The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Odenkirk's star marks the 2,720th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961. His star is located next to his "Breaking Bad," co-star Bryan Cranston.

The ceremony comes on the same day as the start of the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul," AMC's spinoff of "Breaking Bad."