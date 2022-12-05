Bob Mcgrath, 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 90

Bob McGrath, the actor known as one of the original human stars of the iconic children's show "Sesame Street," died Sunday, Variety reported. He was 90.

McGrath's death was reported on Facebook by his family members through a post that read: "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

Sesame Workshop shared a statement mourning the "beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years."

The post went on to say:

"Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," reads Sesame Workshop's statement. "A revered performer worldwide, Bob's rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us."