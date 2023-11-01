Bob Knight, legendary Indiana college basketball coach, dies at 83

Bob Knight, the legendary Hall of Fame college coach whose name was synonymous with Indiana Hoosier basketball for three decades, has died at the age of 83.

Knight died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, "surrounded by family and friends," his family said in a statement Wednesday evening on his foundation's website.

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," his family wrote.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. Getty Images

There was no word on a cause of death. Knight had been briefly hospitalized earlier this year, according to CBS Sports.

Knight, known for his fiery demeanor, coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 until his controversial firing in 2000, leading the team to three NCAA titles in the 1970s and 1980s and five Final Four appearances.

After his departure from Indiana, he spent seven seasons at Texas Tech, resigning after the 2007-08 season.

Over the span of his head coaching career, Knight compiled 902 wins, the sixth most in NCAA men's basketball history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.