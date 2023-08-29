"The Price Is Right: A Tribute To Bob Barker" to air on CBS Thursday night

Passage: Remembering Bob Barker Passage: Remembering Bob Barker 01:07

Television icon Bob Barker will be remembered with a one-hour special on CBS this week.

"The Price Is Right: A Tribute To Bob Barker" airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on TV and streams on Paramount+. Drew Carey, Barker's successor on the long-running game show, will host the special.

The program will showcase "priceless" moments from Barker's career, including his first ever-episode hosting the show, the introduction of "Plinko," and classic moments with contestants and celebrities.

Barker died last week at 99 years old. He hosted "The Price Is Right" for 35 years and also became known as an animal rights activist.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of THE PRICE IS RIGHT fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs, in a statement.

The special will re-air in the regular weekday timeslot for "The Price Is Right" on Labor Day.