2 dead in Long Beach fire on boat

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people died Saturday and others were wounded after a fire errupted on a boat. 

Long Beach firefighters were battling a smoky blaze on a boat near a fuel dock in Alamitos Bay, says the Long Beach Fire Department's Jake Heflin. 

The fire broke out around 5:48 p.m. Sunday when the boat had just fueled up or was about to fuel up. 

Firefighters said two women died at the scene, while the other victims in the fire, two men and a woman, were taken to the hospital for burn injuries. All people onboard the 35-foot boat are thought to be in their 60's. 

The smoke is impacting residents throughout the east side of Long Beach.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on August 5, 2023 / 6:59 PM

