Boat catches fire in Dana Point Harbor

On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor.

Fire crews were able to knockdown the blaze, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The OCFA tweeted video of the incident and added, "Kudos to the citizens who protected nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," and also thanked the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their help.

#OCFA is on scene of a boat fire in the Dana Point Harbor. Crews have initial knockdown of the fire. Cause is under investigation. Kudos to the citizens who protected the nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived. Thanks to @OCSheriff for assistance. pic.twitter.com/zBgJzRJ7xd — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) July 7, 2022