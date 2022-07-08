Watch CBS News
Boat catches fire in Dana Point Harbor

By CBSLA Staff

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (July 7 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (July 7 PM Edition) 03:33

On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor. 

Fire crews were able to knockdown the blaze, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The OCFA tweeted video of the incident and added, "Kudos to the citizens who protected nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," and also thanked the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their help. 

First published on July 7, 2022 / 6:24 PM

