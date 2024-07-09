Board of Supervisors take steps to combat street takeovers in LA County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took steps to try and crack down on illegal street takeovers that have been plaguing the area for years.

They're now calling on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other local agencies to prepare and present a verbal report at the end of the month on what specific actions they're taking to try and combat the crime.

"In the last couple of years, the streets of the city of Los Angeles and the County of Los Angeles have been overwhelmed with dangerous and illegal street takeovers that cause damage to roadways, vandalism, arson, and place participants and spectators at high risk for serious injuries and even death," said a motion from Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly Mitchell.

The existing street racing ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to be a spectator at sideshows and includes penalties that include fines of up to $400, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Solis and Mitchell mentioned the efforts being taken by the Los Angeles Police Department to combat the illegal activity, noting their pilot program that has been deploying offers to designated hot spots.

They also note that existing actions, like vehicle impounding, citations and the installation of physical obstructions at some popular sties, have not yet been able to deter participants.

Additionally, the board has directed the Department of Youth Development to present their own report on how they can do better to deter youth and young adults from participating in takeovers.