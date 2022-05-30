Bo Hopkins, actor in 'American Graffiti,' dies at 84

Actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his role on "American Graffiti," and "The Wild Bunch," has passed away at age 84, his family announced on Hopkins' official website on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you," his family wrote on bohopkins.net.

Hopkins' wife Sian told The Hollywood Reporter that her husband died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys on Saturday.

Hopkins also had recurring roles on hit TV shows in the 1970s such as "The Rockford Files" and "Dynasty" in the 1980s.

Director and producer Ron Howard, who costarred with Hopkins in "American Graffiti" took to Twitter express his condolences and experiences working with him.

RIP Bo Hopkins. I acted with Bo and directed him as well. He was an honest and authentic actor and more importantly a terrific guy who spoke the truth with kindness and integrity. Those of us who knew Bo can count ourselves lucky. https://t.co/TkzZrN4IUs — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 29, 2022

Hopkins, who was born in South Carolina as William Hopkins, appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years and two children.