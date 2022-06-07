Blown transformer takes out power to thousands in Torrance, Redondo Beach

Police say a transformer blew in Torrance, taking out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the South Bay on Tuesday.

According to Southern California Edison, the outage that started at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday took out power to more than 8,500 customers.

The blown transformer was apparently in Torrance, but caused outages in several areas of south Redondo Beach, according to Redondo Beach police. With traffic signals out at many intersections, several roadways were closed, including portions of Sepulveda Boulevard in Torrance, and Camino Real in Redondo Beach.

SoCal Edison says its crews are on their way to the area.