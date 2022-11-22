Black Friday stretching into entire shopping week

Black Friday used to be just one day of the year. But now, in some stores, it lasts for a whole week.

Retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are stretching out the sales over the course of the week again this year.

RetailMeNot says supply-chain issues of last year are partly to blame.

Not only are people wanting to finish their holiday shopping earlier, but retailers still have extra merchandise they want to get rid of from last year.

Some shoppers told us they already feel behind on holiday shopping, even though it's only two days before Thanksgiving.