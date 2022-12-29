Birdwatchers flock to Cypress to sneak a peek at rare snowy owl

Birdwatchers flocked to Cypress to catch a glimpse of a rare sight, as a snowy owl made a pit stop in one neighborhood on Wednesday.

Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less then 30,000 are believed to remain across the world.

"I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird," said Rob Young, who works with Santa Ana River Wildlife, just one of the many people who gathered in the Cypress neighborhood to admire the majestic bird. "Kinda put a feather in my cap so to speak, no pun intended."

According to some familiar with the situation, the bird has been seen multiple times in recent days, flying from one rooftop to another in the area near the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.

Kasia Obrzut, a birder who made her way to the neighborhood early Wednesdays, says anytime there's a rare opportunity like this she has to take advantage.

"Not supposed to be down in this area, so whenever there's things that are not in the area we like to go chase them," she said.

Some even traveled up from San Diego County to take a look, including Jenna Asperslag.

"I think I'd heard about it yesterday and was kinda hesitant to come up because I didn't want to mob the owl, but I decided to make a quick trip," she said.

Some neighbors took the situation in stride, as well as exhibited a little holiday spirit, laying out a carpet for watchers and a table with coffee and water.

Experts say that the birds appearance in Southern California is a mystery, especially due to the drastic difference from its traditional habitat.

"The only think it has to worry about here is there's a lot more potential damage," said local veterinarian Scott Weldy, who said he's never heard of this specific bird flying so far south. "There are a lot more cars. We have power lines, the windmills. We have tons of things that traumatize flying birds here in Southern California."

While they continue to monitor the bird's time in the Southland, birdwatchers are just happy to be able to take advantage of the seemingly once-in-a-century sighting.

"My understanding is this is the first time since approximately 1928," Young said. "Some people are saying 100 years."