Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura County

A bird in Ventura County tested positive for West Nile Virus Monday afternoon. According to the county's Environmental Health Division, this diagnosis means that the disease has established itself in the region.

They believe it is only a matter of time until more cases start to pop up.

Officials said that they would start inspecting the area where the bird was found. They will start treating the habitat if they find mosquitos breeding.

The Environmental Health Division advised residents to minimize their exposure to West Nile Virus by removing standing water from their homes and ensuring that doors as well as windows have tight-fitting screens without holes. If residents venture outside, officials recommend using insect repellent and wearing long pants as well as long-sleeved shirts while limiting activity at dawn and dusk.

They added that West Nile Virus can also affect horses too.

Anyone who finds mosquito breeding sources is urged to call officials at (805) 658-4310. Health officials are also offering mosquito-eating fish to ward off the pests. Anyone interested in those fish should call (805) 662-6582.

Dead wild birds should be reported to the California Department of Public Health at (877) 968-2473.