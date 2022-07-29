Billie Eilish to perform intimate, acoustic concert at Amoeba Music in Hollywood

Fans lined up early Friday outside of Amoeba Music in Hollywood to score entry into Billie Eilish's acoustic performance.

The record store announced the show on Twitter saying Eilish "is playing a special short acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood TODAY at 12 p.m. to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of #HappierThanEver!"

6200 Hollywood Blvd. LA, CA 90028



As of 9 a.m., there was already a line outside of the store located at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. LA, CA 90028.

The store said there was still space to attend as of 9:54 a.m. but wristbands were going fast.

To attend, fans must purchase the Happier Than Ever vinyl LP, poster bundle and performance admission wristband in-store.

Masks will be required and strictly enforced, Amoeba said.

The store will be closed to the public until 1 p.m.