Billboards warn criminals to stay away with "Crime Doesn't Pay in Orange County" ads

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is advertising to criminals, hoping they see the billboards that "Crime doesn't Pay in Orange County" in efforts to curb burglaries and smash-and-grabs.

In a recent news release, the DA's office said that outsiders from Los Angeles and Riverside are coming to Orange County with the sole intent to commit crimes like smash-and-grabs. burglaries, and robberies.

Using federal funding, the DA's Office chose to advertise on major freeways coming into the OC from Los Angeles and Riverside counties and on billboards across the county, which read "Crime Doesn't Pay in Orange County. If you Steal, we Prosecute. The Orange County District Attorney Office."

The ads are far reaching, going on public transit buses in Los Angeles, Norwalk and Glendale. There are bumper stickers and even digital marketing targeting cell phone users in surrounding counties.

crime-ads-on-a-bus.jpg
Crime Doesn't Pay ads appear on buses, billboards and bumper stickers in efforts to curb Orange County crimes, especially those committed by people outside the county. Orange County District Attorney's Office

The billboard and bus ads alone are estimated to reach more than 38 million people over a four-week period.

The Department of Justice and the Department of the Treasury Asset Forfeiture allows monies seized from criminal operations to be used by law enforcement to pay for advertising to deter crime.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said it's his job, and the job of his office to keep the community safe.

"Sacramento may be rolling out the red carpet for thieves – but here in Orange County we're throwing the book at criminals who come here to steal. If you steal, we will prosecute. It's that simple,"  Spitzer said. 

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 11:15 AM PDT

