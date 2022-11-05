Watch CBS News
Biker killed in fiery crash on Angeles Forest Highway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after crashing with a vehicle near Angelus Forest Highway in Tujunga. 

The crash took place near Clearcreek Truck Trail just after 9 a.m. according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The motorcyclist got into a crash with a car and shortly after the bike burst into flames. 

A Sigalert was issued at 9:55 a.m. closing the northbound and southbound lanes of Angeles Forest Highway for an unknown duration. 

It's unclear what exactly caused the crash. 

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been announced. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 12:57 PM

