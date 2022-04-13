Big rig on its side blocks freeway transition road in Cerritos for hours

Crews worked for hours to remove a big rig that overturned on a freeway transition road in the Cerritos area.

(credit: CBS)

The big rig crashed at about 2 a.m. on the transition road from the eastbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 605 Freeway. The driver was not hurt, and was able to get out of the cab on his own.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the big rig remained on its side on the freeway transition road for hours, thwarting the start of the morning commute.

The transition road is expected to remain closed until at least 8:30 a.m.