Big rig injury accident leads to extensive southbound I-5 Highway backup

A horrific, injury accident involving two big rigs on the I-5 Highway in North Antelope Valley has created a significant traffic backup along the highway for miles.

With SkyCal overhead around 9:45 a.m., one big rig's mangled cab was visible, while the other truck's trailer could be seen broken open with its contents pouring out onto the road. One crash victim was transported to a hospital by air.

Highway lanes were condensed to a single lane near the accident site near Smokey Bear, as traffic backed up along the highway into the Gorman area.

