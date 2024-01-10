Watch CBS News
Big rig injury accident leads to extensive southbound I-5 Highway backup

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A horrific, injury accident involving two big rigs on the I-5 Highway in North Antelope Valley has created a significant traffic backup along the highway for miles. 

With SkyCal overhead around 9:45 a.m., one big rig's mangled cab was visible, while the other truck's trailer could be seen broken open with its contents pouring out onto the road. One crash victim was transported to a hospital by air. 

big-rig-messy-crash.jpg
Two big rigs crashed on the I-5 Highway in the Antelope Valley. One crash victim was transported by air to a hospital.   KCALNews

Highway lanes were condensed to a single lane near the accident site near Smokey Bear, as traffic backed up along the highway into the Gorman area. 

i-5-highway-traffic.jpg
A two big rig crash backed up traffic along the I-5 Highway for miles Wednesday morning. KCALNews
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 10:19 AM PST

