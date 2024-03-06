Big rig driver injured after being hit by chunk of concrete tossed off 101 Freeway overpass

Big rig driver hit by chunk of concrete while driving on 101 Freeway

A big rig driver was hospitalized on Wednesday after they were hit by a chunk of concrete that was allegedly tossed off of an overpass on the 101 Freeway.

Tony'O Hines, part of the husband-wife duo that drives the big rig, holding the cement chunk that was hurled through their window as they drove along the 101 Freeway on Wednesday. KCAL News

It happened at around 10 a.m. as the truck drove along southbound lanes of the freeway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the truck passed underneath the overpass at Santa Monica Boulevard, the windshield of the truck shattered the driver was hit in the chest by what appeared to be a chunk of concrete.

KCAL News spoke with the driver's husband, who was sleeping in the back of the truck when the ordeal occurred.

"My wife was driving under the freeway over here and she saw some guy standing on the top and then he hurled this through our windshield," said Tony'o Hines, part of the husband-wife duo that drive the truck. "I came forward and she's just covered in glass."

Hines said that his wife was so shaken that he had to help her slow the truck down and pull it over to the side of the freeway before calling 911.

"This is ridiculous. I don't know, why would somebody do that?"

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition afterwards.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.