Big rig crashes over side of 91 Freeway in Bellflower

By Dean Fioresi

Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway were closed on Monday when a big rig crashed over the side and began to spill oil. 

The crash was reported just before 12:40 p.m. near the Lakewood Boulevard exit, according to California Highway Patrol. 

According to investigators, the crash happened between the fuel tanker and a black pickup truck, causing the truck to topple onto its side and down the embankment nearby, spilling fuel along the way. 

Tow trucks were called to the scene to lift the tanker back onto the road, which could be seen with SkyCal overhead. 

It was unclear if any injuries resulted from the crash. 

