Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig crash closes 57 Freeway in Orange County

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A big rig crashed and caught on fire on the 57 Freeway in Orange County, blocking all southbound lanes Monday morning.

The crash happened round 8 a.m. at Yorba Linda Blvd near Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the truck was driving north on the freeway when it crashed through the center divider and ended up on the southbound side of the freeway.  

The CHP said as least one other vehicle was damaged, possibly from flying debris. The closure continued for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 10:26 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.