Big rig crash closes 57 Freeway in Orange County

A big rig crashed and caught on fire on the 57 Freeway in Orange County, blocking all southbound lanes Monday morning.

The crash happened round 8 a.m. at Yorba Linda Blvd near Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the truck was driving north on the freeway when it crashed through the center divider and ended up on the southbound side of the freeway.

The CHP said as least one other vehicle was damaged, possibly from flying debris. The closure continued for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.