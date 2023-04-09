Watch CBS News
Big rig catches fire, temporarily blocking part of I-5 in Boyle Heights

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A big rig caught fire while driving along I-5 in Boyle Heights on Saturday, temporarily blocking a part of one of the Southland's busiest roadways. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to catch fire. 

The right-most lane was blocked for hours as California Highway Patrol investigators surveyed the scene and looked into the incident, which happened just south of the Fourth Street offramp. 

