Big rig catches fire, temporarily blocking part of I-5 in Boyle Heights
A big rig caught fire while driving along I-5 in Boyle Heights on Saturday, temporarily blocking a part of one of the Southland's busiest roadways.
It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to catch fire.
The right-most lane was blocked for hours as California Highway Patrol investigators surveyed the scene and looked into the incident, which happened just south of the Fourth Street offramp.
