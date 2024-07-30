Big Lots to close 15 stores in Southern California
Discount retail chain Big Lots will be shutting down over 50 stores in California, including 15 in Southern California.
The closures come after the retailer reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024.
The president and CEO Bruce Thorn said that the company's sales had taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."
The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in its first quarter, according to Big Lots, which operates more than 1,300 stores in 48 states.
Big Lots locations closing in Southern California
Anaheim
Beaumont
- 1782 E 2nd Street; Beaumont, CA 92223
Camarillo
- 353 Carmen Drive; Camarillo, CA 93010
Santa Clarita
- 19331 Soledad Canyon Road; Canyon County, CA 91351
Corona
- 740 N Main Street; Corona, CA 92880
Culver City
- 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard; Culver City, CA 90230
Indio
- 42225 Jackson Street, Ste B; Indio, CA 92203
Long Beach
- 2238 N Bellflower Boulevard; Long Beach, CA 90815
Ontario
- 4430 Ontario Mills Parkwasy; Ontario, CA 91764
Rancho Santa Margarita
- 30501 Avenida De Las Flores; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Riverside
- 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway; Riverside, CA 92507
San Bernardino
- 499 W Orange Show Road; San Bernardino, CA 92408
Simi Valley
- 1189 Simi Town Center Way; Simi Valley, CA 93065
Temecula
- 27411 Ynez Road: Temcula, CA 92591