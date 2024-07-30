Big Lots to close 15 stores in Southern California

Discount retail chain Big Lots will be shutting down over 50 stores in California, including 15 in Southern California.

The closures come after the retailer reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024.

The president and CEO Bruce Thorn said that the company's sales had taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."

The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in its first quarter, according to Big Lots, which operates more than 1,300 stores in 48 states.

Big Lots locations closing in Southern California

Anaheim

1670 W Katella Avenue; Anaheim, CA 92802

6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road; Anaheim, CA 92807



Beaumont

1782 E 2nd Street; Beaumont, CA 92223

Camarillo

353 Carmen Drive; Camarillo, CA 93010



Santa Clarita

19331 Soledad Canyon Road; Canyon County, CA 91351

Corona

740 N Main Street; Corona, CA 92880

Culver City

5587 Sepulveda Boulevard; Culver City, CA 90230

Indio

42225 Jackson Street, Ste B; Indio, CA 92203

Long Beach

2238 N Bellflower Boulevard; Long Beach, CA 90815

Ontario

4430 Ontario Mills Parkwasy; Ontario, CA 91764

Rancho Santa Margarita

30501 Avenida De Las Flores; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Riverside

2620 Canyon Springs Parkway; Riverside, CA 92507



San Bernardino

499 W Orange Show Road; San Bernardino, CA 92408

Simi Valley

1189 Simi Town Center Way; Simi Valley, CA 93065

Temecula

27411 Ynez Road: Temcula, CA 92591

