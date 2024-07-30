Watch CBS News
Big Lots to close 15 stores in Southern California

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Discount retail chain Big Lots will be shutting down over 50 stores in California, including 15 in Southern California.

The closures come after the retailer reported a net loss of $205 million in the quarter ending May 4, 2024.

The president and CEO Bruce Thorn said that the company's sales had taken a hit "due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items."

The retailer's sales fell 10% to $1 billion in its first quarter, according to Big Lots, which operates more than 1,300 stores in 48 states.

Big Lots locations closing in Southern California

Anaheim

  • 1670 W Katella Avenue; Anaheim, CA 92802
  • 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road; Anaheim, CA 92807

Beaumont

  • 1782 E 2nd Street; Beaumont, CA 92223

Camarillo

  •   353 Carmen Drive; Camarillo, CA 93010

Santa Clarita

  • 19331 Soledad Canyon Road; Canyon County, CA 91351

Corona

  • 740 N Main Street; Corona, CA 92880

Culver City

  • 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard; Culver City, CA 90230

Indio

  • 42225 Jackson Street, Ste B; Indio, CA 92203

Long Beach

  • 2238 N Bellflower Boulevard; Long Beach, CA 90815

Ontario

  • 4430 Ontario Mills Parkwasy; Ontario, CA 91764

Rancho Santa Margarita

  • 30501 Avenida De Las Flores; Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Riverside

  • 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway; Riverside, CA 92507

San Bernardino

  • 499 W Orange Show Road; San Bernardino, CA 92408

Simi Valley

  • 1189 Simi Town Center Way; Simi Valley, CA 93065 

Temecula

  •  27411 Ynez Road: Temcula, CA 92591   
