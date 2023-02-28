Watch CBS News
Big Brother is now accepting applications for season 25

Big Brother is now casting for season 25!

Join KCAL News for a Big Brother open casting call, Saturday March 11th at State Social House in West Hollywood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State Social House
3782 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2022 to apply, be a US Citizen and reside in the US.

If you can't make it to the casting call, apply online here.

