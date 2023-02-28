Big Brother is now accepting applications for season 25
Big Brother is now casting for season 25!
Join KCAL News for a Big Brother open casting call, Saturday March 11th at State Social House in West Hollywood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
State Social House
3782 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2022 to apply, be a US Citizen and reside in the US.
If you can't make it to the casting call, apply online here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.