Plenty of new snow coming down at Big Bear Mountain Resort, and more snow is expected over the weekend.

The resort says the area has received 22 inches of snow so far this season. And with snow-making efforts, there's now a 36-inch base at the summit, with more from Mother Nature on the way this weekend.