Bidens to briefly visit LA over the weekend

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to make a brief visit to Los Angeles Saturday and Sunday.

No details of the president's plans in the Los Angeles area were released, but Deadline reported that he plans to meet with Black entertainment industry leaders who are in town for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony.

The Bidens are scheduled to leave the Los Angeles area well before Sunday night's Grammy ceremony, so they will not be attending the Crypto.com Arena event. Deadline reported, however, that the Biden campaign plans to air an ad during the CBS telecast spotlighting abortion rights.

The Bidens were last in Southern California in early December, spending two days attending fundraising events. The president also attended a shiva at the residence of Lyn and Norman Lear, honoring the legendary television producer who died Dec. 5.

After his arrival in Los Angeles, Biden will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday for a political event, according to the White House.